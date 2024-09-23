Middle East updates: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 274

Middle East updates: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 274Published September 23, 2024last updated September 23, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel says Hezbollah is preparing to attack Israel and that it has launched new strikes on the Iran-backed group
- Lebanese media say areas in the south and the Bekaa Valley region have been struck
- Lebanese authorities say more than 250 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the Israeli strikes
Here are the main events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Monday, September 23:
Israel says it is targeting Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said they conducted a targeted strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
The announcement was made in Hebrew on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz and news agency Reuters both reported that the target of the Beirut strike was Ali Karaki, Hezbollah's commander of the southern front.
It comes after a wave of strikes in other parts of Lebanon killed more than 270, leading Lebanese leaders to call it the deadliest day since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.
UN mission in Lebanon warns of possible 'war crimes' being committed
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement on Monday expressing "grave concern for the safety of civilians in southern Lebanon amid the most intense Israeli bombing campaign since last October."
It warned that "attacks on civilians are not only violations of international law but may amount to war crimes."
More than 270 people were killed by mass Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Monday, of which at least 21 were children, according to Lebanese authorities.
UNIFIL said the head of the mission, Aroldo Lazaro, was in discussion with both sides to end the strikes.
"Any further escalation of this dangerous situation could have far-reaching and devastating consequences," the statement added.
UNIFIL has been present in Lebanon since the end of the civil war that lasted from 1975 to 1990.
Leading Shiite cleric speaks out against Israeli 'aggression'
Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, one of the most highly revered figures in Shiite Islam, made a rare foray into the world of geopolitics on Monday, calling for "every possible effort" to end Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon.
The 94-year-old is considered by many Shiites to be a major source of emulation on religious matters. Unlike Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Sistani rarely speaks on political issues.
In his comment on Monday, he expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon and urged "believers to contribute towards alleviating the suffering [of the Lebanese people] and securing their humanitarian needs."
In August, he called for an end to "the genocidal war" in Gaza.
Born in Iran, Sistani has lived for many years in the Iraqi city of Najaf, one of the holiest cities in Shiite Islam.
Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon increases to 274
The number of people killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Monday has been revised up to 274, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The ministry said that 21 children were among the dead and that 1,024 people had been injured.
The health minister said that some 5,000 people had been wounded by Israeli strikes in less than a week.
One Lebanese official, cited by Reuters, said the death toll from Monday's strikes was the highest since the Lebanese civil war that ended in 1990.
Hezbollah does not understand 'gravity of situation,' Lebanese lecturer tells DW
Following the recent escalations between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, DW spoke with Makram Rabah, lecturer in history at the American University in Beirut.
Rabah said that Israeli bombings have taken on a "larger scale" in an attempt to force Hezbollah to accept defeat, but he added that in his opinion the militant group "does not understand the gravity of the situation."
"They still believe that the international community will put an end to the Israeli attack, while at the same time simply they're hoping to run out the clock," he said.
"Hezbollah is definitely capable of driving the inhabitants of the northern cities of Israel down to the shelters," Rabah told DW, but he said he doubted whether they could live up to their promise of protecting Lebanon, especially the Shiites in the south.
Rabah rejected the idea that the Lebanese government could have a role to play, pointing out that it is a caretaker government with no elected president.
"Prime Minister Najib Mikati, is simply a kind of a puppet … he acts as if he's a sovereign prime minister, yet at the end of the day the decision for war and peace comes from Iran and doesn't even come from Hezbollah," he said.
Regarding the future of the conflict, Rabah said he thinks Israel is "trying to drag Iran into the war, which doesn't bode well for the entire region and for global security and stability."
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 182
At least 182 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Monday, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. A further 727 were injured.
The ministry also said that children and medical personnel were among the dead. An earlier toll had said at least 100 people had been killed and more than 400 injured.
The toll is the highest for a single day since fighting once again broke out between Israel and Hezbollah after the October 7 terror attacks carried out by Hamas in southern Israel.
The attacks were also the deadliest since the major war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.
Berlin calls for 'de-escalation' in Lebanon
Germany has made an appeal for de-escalation in Lebanon following Monday's major strikes that left more than 100 people dead.
The situation in Lebanon is "extremely tense," a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said before calling for "concrete steps toward de-escalation."
Berlin is a key supporter of Israel, but has made repeated calls for an end to violence in Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank.
Israel says it is 'broadening' strike into eastern Lebanon
The Israeli military is planning to expand its strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying it will target locations in the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country.
"We are continuing to monitor Hezbollah's preparations in the field in order to proactively thwart attacks against Israeli territory, and we are systematically broadening our strikes against Hezbollah," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.
"We are preparing for a large-scale and targeted strike in Bekaa Valley," he added. "The houses in Bekaa have rockets and drones. We will attack them before they pose a threat to the residents of Israel."
"The sights now from south Lebanon are of secondary explosions of Hezbollah weapons, which are exploding inside houses. In every house we are attacking there are weapons. Rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles that were meant for and aimed at killing Israeli civilians," Hagari said.
The announcement came after Israel launched its largest wave of strikes against Lebanon on Monday since October 7.
Scores killed, hundreds wounded in Israeli strikes: Lebanon
Lebanon's Health Ministry has said Israeli strikes have killed at least 100 people and wounded more than 400 in the south of the country.
The figures are an upward revision of an earlier toll given as 100 dead and more than 300 injured.
The earlier toll was already the highest daily figure in almost a year of cross-border clashes.
More than 300 Hezbollah targets struck: Israel
The Israeli military says it has carried out strikes on 300 targets in Lebanon that it says served as weapons depots for the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
Earlier, the army had spoken of 150 targets.
The wave of strikes is one of the most intense carried out by the Israeli military in nearly a year of fighting against Hezbollah and comes as hostilities by both sides show a marked escalation.
The Lebanese Health Ministry has asked hospitals in southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley to postpone non-urgent operations.
The ministry said in a statement that hospitals should be ready to deal with people wounded by "Israel's expanding aggression on Lebanon."
Lebanon's education minister said schools in Lebanon's east and south as well as in Beirut's southern suburbs would shut for two days amid the ongoing strikes.
Three sites in Israel targeted in retaliation: Hezbollah
Hezbollah said it has carried out retaliatory attacks on three sites in northern Israel, including military production facilities, as Israel steps up its operations against the Iran-backed group.
"In response to the Israeli enemy attacks that targeted the south and Bekaa areas," Hezbollah fighters bombed two north Israel military positions as well as the "Rafael defense industry complexes" north of the city of Haifa, the group said in a statement.
A series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel went off on Monday, warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.
Ten killed in Gaza as heavy rain compounds tough conditions
At least 10 Palestinians, including four children, were killed by two Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, medics said, according to Reuters news agency.
One strike, in which five were said to have died, was reportedly on a school being used as a shelter by displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat.
The Israeli military said it had hit a command center of the Hamas militant group in a compound that had previously been used as a school. Hamas is designated as a terror organization by the US, Israel, and several other governments.
Later, an Israeli airstrike on a house in the city of Deir Al-Balah killed a woman and four children, Palestinian health officials said.
The Israeli army had yet to comment on the incident at the time of writing.
Hamas' armed wing said on Monday its fighters managed to ambush a convoy of Israeli vehicles east of Rafah city and attack them with anti-tank rockets and explosive devices. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
The continuing violence comes as tent encampments in the Palestinian territory are being flooded out amid heavy downpours, exacerbating the already dire living conditions experienced by displaced people in the enclave.
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 41,455 people have been killed 95,878 wounded in the almost 12-month war between Israel and the militant group.
The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, whose figures are accepted as broadly accurate by the UN, among others.
Israel began its operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the militant group carried out brutal raids in southern Israel on October 7 last year in which more than 1,100 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed, and some 250 hostages were taken.
Lebanese prime minister slams Israel's 'destructive plan'
Lebanon's prime minister, Najib Mikati, has criticized Israel's intense wave of strikes on targets it says are used by Hezbollah.
"The continuing Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a war of extermination in every sense of the word and a destructive plan that aims to destroy Lebanese villages and towns," Mikati told a Cabinet meeting.
He urged "the United Nations and the General Assembly and influential countries ... to deter the (Israeli) aggression." His comments come as the UN General Assembly is set to begin debating on Tuesday.
Mikati has canceled a planned trip to the UN General Assembly in New York amid rising hostilities in the last few days.
Lebanese warned by phone to move away from Hezbollah sites
Residents in southern Lebanon have been receiving telephone calls from a Lebanese number in which they are ordered to distance themselves immediately from any sites used by Hezbollah militants.
The calls come as Israeli launches a new wave of strikes targeting sites the military says are being used by the group to store weapons in preparation for attacks on Israel.
Lebanese official media have reported the calls and one was received by a Reuters reporter in the region.
Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari earlier said such warnings were being "distributed in Arabic on all networks and platforms in Lebanon."
It is the first warning of its kind in nearly a year, despite the ever-increasing cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.
It comes as Israel said it had targeted more than 150 militant sites in Lebanon early Monday.
Israeli public must 'show composure' as attacks intensify: Gallant
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called on the Israeli public to stay calm as the military escalates its attacks on Lebanon's Hezbollah militia.
"We are deepening our attacks in Lebanon, the actions will continue until we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes," Gallant said in a video published by his office. "These are days in which the Israeli public will have to show composure."
He signaled that he expected intensified return fire from across the border in the coming days.
Israel has said one of its main goals is to create a situation in which Israeli residents in the north of the country can return home after being displaced by the escalating cross-border hostilities.