Middle East updates: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 274

09/23/2024 September 23, 2024 Hezbollah does not understand 'gravity of situation,' Lebanese lecturer tells DW

Following the recent escalations between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, DW spoke with Makram Rabah, lecturer in history at the American University in Beirut.

Rabah said that Israeli bombings have taken on a "larger scale" in an attempt to force Hezbollah to accept defeat, but he added that in his opinion the militant group "does not understand the gravity of the situation."

"They still believe that the international community will put an end to the Israeli attack, while at the same time simply they're hoping to run out the clock," he said.

"Hezbollah is definitely capable of driving the inhabitants of the northern cities of Israel down to the shelters," Rabah told DW, but he said he doubted whether they could live up to their promise of protecting Lebanon, especially the Shiites in the south.

Rabah rejected the idea that the Lebanese government could have a role to play, pointing out that it is a caretaker government with no elected president.

"Prime Minister Najib Mikati, is simply a kind of a puppet … he acts as if he's a sovereign prime minister, yet at the end of the day the decision for war and peace comes from Iran and doesn't even come from Hezbollah," he said.

Regarding the future of the conflict, Rabah said he thinks Israel is "trying to drag Iran into the war, which doesn't bode well for the entire region and for global security and stability."