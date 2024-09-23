Middle East updates: Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 274

09/23/2024 September 23, 2024 Leading Shiite cleric speaks out against Israeli 'aggression'

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, one of the most highly revered figures in Shiite Islam, made a rare foray into the world of geopolitics on Monday, calling for "every possible effort" to end Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon.

The 94-year-old is considered by many Shiites to be a major source of emulation on religious matters. Unlike Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Sistani rarely speaks on political issues.

In his comment on Monday, he expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon and urged "believers to contribute towards alleviating the suffering [of the Lebanese people] and securing their humanitarian needs."

In August, he called for an end to "the genocidal war" in Gaza.

Born in Iran, Sistani has lived for many years in the Iraqi city of Najaf, one of the holiest cities in Shiite Islam.