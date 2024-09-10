Middle East updates: Israeli strike kills dozens — medics

Gaza's civil defense service said on Tuesday that at least 40 people were killed and another 60 were injured after Israel struck the Mawasi area of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The area had been designated as a humanitarian zone by Israel. Palestinian news agencies also reported that there were 40 deaths.

Israel said that its strike targeted a Hamas command center in the area. It accused Hamas of "abusing" humanitarian zones for military purposes.

Meanwhile, Jordan is holding parliamentary elections, with the kingdom's ties with Israel a major point of contention for voters.

Here's a look at the latest in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and other parts of the Middle East.