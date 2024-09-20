Middle East updates: Israeli military strikes Beirut suburb

09/20/2024 September 20, 2024 Israel submits challenges to ICC over Gaza arrest warrants

Israel submitted an "official challenge" to a request from the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor for an arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The State of Israel submitted today its official challenge to the ICC's jurisdiction, as well as the legality of the prosecutor's requests for arrest warrants against Israel's prime minister and minister of defense," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said on X.

Israel's filing could further delay a decision on arrest warrants, requested in May against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan last month urged judges to rule on the warrants, sought also against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others in the Palestinian militant group.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that its first legal brief outlined the ICC's "manifest lack of jurisdiction" in the case. The second paper, it said, argues that the ICC Prosecutor breached court rules by "failing to provide Israel with the opportunity to exercise its right to investigate by itself the claims raised by the Prosecutor, before proceeding."

Unlike the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which handles disputes between countries, the ICC tries individuals suspected of the most heinous crimes. It is the world's only independent court established to investigate the most serious crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

However, it relies on its member states to execute arrest warrants and has no police force of its own.