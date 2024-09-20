Middle East updates: Israeli military strikes Beirut suburb

Middle East updates: Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbPublished September 20, 2024last updated September 20, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli military says it conducted a 'targeted strike' in Beirut
- IDF said it is probing an incident in which soldiers appear to have pushed the bodies of suspected militants off a roof
- Bulgaria denies links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
Here are the main headlines from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East as it happened on Friday, September 20, 2024:
Lebanese Health Ministry reports 3 dead, 17 wounded
Lebanon's Health Ministry gave an initial toll of three dead and 17 wounded following the explosions in southern Beirut.
Witnesses told Lebanese media that ambulances arrived at a building in a southern suburb that was hit by at least two rockets. Smoke could be seen rising from the scene as authorities closed off nearby roads.
Lebanese media report explosions in southern Beirut suburb
Lebanese media, including Al-Mayadeen TV and Al-Manar, reported that a drone fired several missiles on the southern suburb of Dahiyeh.
The strike came after Hezbollah fired around 140 rockets at targets in northern Israel earlier on Friday (see entry below).
Israel Army Radio cited an unnamed security source as saying that the target of the strike was Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Aqil.
While aerial attacks on parts of southern Lebanon near the border are common, Israeli strikes in Beirut are comparatively rare.
Two had so far been documented this year, both against high-profile targets. An Israeli airstrike in July killed Hezbollah's military chief Fouad Shukr.
In January, Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in an airstrike, although Israel did not formally claim responsibility in that case.
Israeli military announces 'targeted strike' in Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a brief statement on Friday that it had carried out what it called a "targeted strike" in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, without providing further information.
"The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut," it said on social media in English.
In its Hebrew-language post, the IDF also said "at this moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines," referring to guidance to people on how to react during air raid alerts and in other similar emergencies.
Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported that a drone fired several missiles at a heavily populated area known as Dahiyeh.
Israel submits challenges to ICC over Gaza arrest warrants
Israel submitted an "official challenge" to a request from the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor for an arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"The State of Israel submitted today its official challenge to the ICC's jurisdiction, as well as the legality of the prosecutor's requests for arrest warrants against Israel's prime minister and minister of defense," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said on X.
Israel's filing could further delay a decision on arrest warrants, requested in May against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan last month urged judges to rule on the warrants, sought also against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others in the Palestinian militant group.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that its first legal brief outlined the ICC's "manifest lack of jurisdiction" in the case. The second paper, it said, argues that the ICC Prosecutor breached court rules by "failing to provide Israel with the opportunity to exercise its right to investigate by itself the claims raised by the Prosecutor, before proceeding."
Unlike the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which handles disputes between countries, the ICC tries individuals suspected of the most heinous crimes. It is the world's only independent court established to investigate the most serious crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
However, it relies on its member states to execute arrest warrants and has no police force of its own.
Hezbollah says fired rocket salvos into northern Israel
Hezbollah fired some 140 rockets at northern Israel in retaliation for air strikes on southern Lebanon earlier, the Israeli military said, adding that the rockets came in three waves on Friday afternoon.
Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including several air defense bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armored brigade, which it said it had hit for the first time.
The militant group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed Thursday to continue daily attacks on Israel despite this week's deadly sabotage of its members' communications equipment, which he called a "severe blow."
Israel's intentions towards Lebanon could have different scenarios, the researcher says
Simon Mabon, professor of international politics at Lancaster University in the UK, spoke to DW about the plans Israel might be pursuing after it was accused of blowing up hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon.
He said Israel's stated goal is to reintegrate members of the northern communities who were evacuated in light of the post-October 7 tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, but he also sees a number of different scenarios that could play out.
"We don't know if what we've seen over the past few days is a precursor to an all-out invasion of southern Lebanon" or whether "it is an attempt to reestablish a form of deterrence between Israel and Hezbollah," the researcher said.
Mabon called the recent sabotage of Hezbollah communication device "psychological operations... generating this real sense of paranoia as to what might happen next."
According to the researcher, the sabotage demonstrated "gray zone superiority." That is "the idea that you can conduct these types of acts that are seen to be, and I say this very carefully, seem to be under the threshold for a wider escalation, but still demonstrate military superiority."
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has vowed revenge for the pager attacks, but the researcher did not see this as a call for all-out war, but rather "a very, very difficult and delicate balancing act."
Bulgaria denies links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
A Sofia-based company had nothing to do with the delivery of exploding communications devices to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Bulgarian authorities said.
SANS said on Thursday that it had begun investigating after the Hungarian website Telex reported that Norta Global, a company registered in Sofia by a Norwegian, had imported the equipment and then delivered it to Hezbollah.
On Friday, the SANS said the company and its owner had "not carried out any transactions linked to the sale or purchase of the merchandise" or that "fall under laws on terrorism financing."
Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 37 people, wounding nearly 3,000 and causing panic.
Earlier, top officials in Taiwan insisted that the communication devices bearing the trademark of local company Gold Apollo did not originate from the island. Instead, Gold Apollo chief Hsu Ching-kuang pointed the finger at its Hungarian partner, BAC Consulting KFT, which Gold Apollo had allowed to use its trademark.
However, a Hungarian government spokesman said BAC Consulting KFT was "a trading intermediary, with no manufacturing or operational site in Hungary."
Footage shows Israeli soldiers pushing bodies from roof
Israeli soldiers pushed three bodies from the roofs of multistory buildings in the occupied West Bank, according to video footage and a journalist's account.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called it "a serious incident that does not coincide with IDF values" and said the act, which was seen in videos circulating on social media, was "under review."
Rights groups have said such incidents show a pattern of excessive force toward Palestinians.
"There is no military need to do this. It's just a savage way of treating Palestinian bodies," Shawan Jabarin, the director of Palestinian rights group Al-Haq, told the Associated Press (AP) after watching the footage. “The most that will happen is that soldiers will be disciplined, but there will be no real investigation and no real prosecution,”
AFPTV footage of Thursday's operation in the town of Qabatiyah, near Jenin, showed an Israeli soldier using his foot to roll a body to the edge of the roof and then pushing it over as at least two other soldiers looked on. In the video obtained by AP, three soldiers can be seen picking up what appears to be a stiff body and dragging it near the edge of a roof. The soldiers peer over the edge of the roof before heaving the body off.
Under international law, soldiers are supposed to ensure dead bodies, including those of enemy combatants, are treated decently. The Israeli army generally leaves behind any Palestinians killed by gunfire.
Qabatiyah is in the northern West Bank, where the military has carried out large-scale raids since late August that have left dozens dead, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Palestinian reports said seven people were killed in the operation, while Israel put the death toll at four.
Violence in the West Bank has spiked alongside the war in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.
dh/ab (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)