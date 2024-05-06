Middle East updates: Israeli leaders back Rafah offensive

05/06/2024 May 6, 2024 Germany calls for continued cease-fire negotiations in Gaza

Germany's Foreign Ministry has called on all parties to continue negotiating towards a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

"The negotiations must not be jeopardized and all sides must make maximum efforts to ensure that the people in Gaza are supplied with humanitarian goods... and that the hostages are freed," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

In a separate statement, the ministry also criticized Israel's decision to ban the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news channel, saying that it sent "the wrong signal."

"A free and diverse press landscape is an important cornerstone of any liberal democracy," the ministry said.

Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that a rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing that killed four Israeli soldiers showed the "true face" of the Hamas militant group.

"The shelling of one of the most important access points for humanitarian aid shows once again that the terrorists of Hamas do not care about the humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza," she said during a visit to Fiji.

Baerbock said Berlin was doing all it could to "finally alleviate the immeasurable suffering of the people in Gaza."

Meanwhile, France's Foreign Ministry said it was "strongly opposed" to a planned Israeli offensive in the southwestern city of Rafah, where up to 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering.

"France also recalls that the forced displacement of a civilian population constitutes a war crime under international law," it said.

Aid organizations and Israel's allies have warned that a major offensive in Rafah could aggravate the already severe humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel says that it believes that Rafah is the last stronghold of Hamas, which killed 1,200 people and took 250 people hostage during terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7.