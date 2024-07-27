Middle East updates: Israel warns 'all red lines' crossed

07/28/2024 July 28, 2024 Hezbollah 'crossed all red lines' with Golan Heights attack: Israel

Israel's Foreign Ministry said Saturday's rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights confirmed that Hezbollah is a "terrorist organization." Israel has blamed the deadly attack on the Iran-backed militia, which is based in Lebanon.

"Saturday's massacre constitutes the crossing of all red lines by Hezbollah. This is not an army fighting another army; rather, it is a terrorist organization deliberately shooting at civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, "an Iranian rocket" caused the deaths of "our boys and girls," with Hezbollah being "the only terror organization that has those in its arsenal."

"Israel will exercise its right and duty to act in self-defense and will respond to the massacre," the statement said.

In remarks to Israeli Channel 12, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also said there was "no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that."

"We are nearing the moment in which we face an all-out war," Katz said.

Hezbollah, while claiming several attacks on Israeli military positions on Saturday, has denied responsibility for the strike in the Golan Heights, in which at least 12 people died, including children.