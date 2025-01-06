Middle East updates: Israel unclear on 'status of hostages'January 6, 2025
What you need to know
- Israel says Hamas has not given "status of hostages" it says ready to free
- Three Israelis killed after gunmen target bus in West Bank
- UN agency says seven babies have now died of hypothermia in Gaza
Here's a look at the latest in Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle Easton Monday, January 6, 2025.
Israel says Hamas has not provided status of hostages
Two children, 10 women, 11 elderly people and another 11 men under the age of 50 are said to appear on a list with the names of the 34 hostages that Hamas has reportedly given to Israel.
However, the condition of the individuals — whether they are alive or dead — has not been made clear.
"As yet, Israel has not received any confirmation or comment by Hamas regarding the status of the hostages appearing on the list," said the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The names are those of people the group said it would release in the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, leaked to some media.
"That is the list given by Hamas," sources close to the negotiations confirmed to EFE, although it is not clear if all of them are alive.
"The fear is that Hamas will use the possible agreement to hand over mainly the bodies of dead hostages. Israel wants to avoid that and prioritize living captives in the first phase," the same sources indicated to EFE.
Hamas has not officially confirmed the veracity of the list, and the Netanyahu government initially denied having received any list.
However, the Islamist group is believed to have leaked the complete document to the Reuters news agency. Israel has said the list is the same as one that it originally gave to mediators last year.
The war began in Gaza when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. They also abducted about 250.
Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, with at least a third of them believed to be dead. Israel's offensive has killed more than 45,800 Palestinians in Gaza, according to officials from the territory's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry. The officials say women and children make up over half the fatalities.
Israel medics, army say 3 dead in West Bank shooting
Gunmen have opened fire on a bus and other vehicles carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank, Israeli medics have said, killing at least three people and wounding seven others.
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said those killed in the attack on Monday included two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s.
The attack happened in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, on one of the main east-west roads crossing the territory.
The Israeli military said it was looking for the attackers, who fled and whose identities were not initially known. It said troops had set up roadblocks and were encircling several nearby towns.
More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live in scores of settlements in the occupied West Bank, which most of the international community considers illegal.
Palestinians have carried out many attacks against Israelis in recent years, with Israel launching near-nightly raids across the territory.
At least 835 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Seven babies dead in Gaza from cold weather
The UN's Palestinian aid agency has said at least seven babies have died because of cold weather and a lack of shelter in Gaza.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said up to 7,700 newborns in the territory are living in inadequate accommodation due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group.
In late December, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that four babies had died of hypothermia.
After more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have lost their homes.
