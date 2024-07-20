Middle East updates: Israel strikes Houthi-held port

Skip next section DW's Tania Krämer : Israel says struck Houth's military and energy infrastructure

07/20/2024 July 20, 2024 DW's Tania Krämer : Israel says struck Houth's military and energy infrastructure

Israel's military said it targeted the military infrastructure of Yemen's Houthi rebels in airstrikes on the war-torn country, DW's correspondent Tania Krämer said from Israel.

She was speaking after Israeli fighter jets struck the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday.

"They [the Israeli military] described them [the targets] as military infrastructure, infrastructure of dual-use and energy infrastructure," Krämer added.

Israel carried out the attacks in apparent retaliation for a Houthi drone strike on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Friday that killed one person.

As well as targeting shipping in the Red Sea in recent months, the Iran-backed Houthis have struck Israel's southern city of Eilat over the past month with over 220 drones, Krämer said.

But she said Friday's Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv was a "change of equation" for Israel.

Krämer cited Israeli officials as saying, "the time for restraint is over."