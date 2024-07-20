Middle East updates: Israel strikes Houthi-held port

Skip next section US criticizes ICJ ruling on Israel's 'illegal' occupation of Palestinian territories

The United States said it disagreed with "the breadth" of a ruling by the International Court of Justice that said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories was illegal.

"We have been clear that Israel's program of government support for settlements is both inconsistent with international law and obstructs the cause of peace," a US State Department spokesperson said on Saturday in an email.

"However, we are concerned that the breadth of the court's opinion will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict and bring about an urgently needed just and lasting peace, with two states living side-by-side in peace and security," the State Department added.

On Friday, the top UN court ruled that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories was unlawful, calling for it to end and for settlement building to stop immediately.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly denounced the nonbinding opinion issued by a panel of 15 judges.

Meanwhile, the European Union said Saturday the ruling was "largely consistent with EU positions" on the issue.

"In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.