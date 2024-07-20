Middle East updates: Israel strikes Houthi-held port

Middle East updates: Israel strikes Houthi-held portPublished July 20, 2024last updated July 20, 2024
- Israel said it hit 'military targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen in response to a Houthi strike on Tel Aviv
- Doctors in Gaza delivered a baby after its mother was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza
- A vessel passing Yemen said it was hit by two drone strikes in a separate incident
US criticizes ICJ ruling on Israel's 'illegal' occupation of Palestinian territories
The United States said it disagreed with "the breadth" of a ruling by the International Court of Justice that said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories was illegal.
"We have been clear that Israel's program of government support for settlements is both inconsistent with international law and obstructs the cause of peace," a US State Department spokesperson said on Saturday in an email.
"However, we are concerned that the breadth of the court's opinion will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict and bring about an urgently needed just and lasting peace, with two states living side-by-side in peace and security," the State Department added.
On Friday, the top UN court ruled that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories was unlawful, calling for it to end and for settlement building to stop immediately.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly denounced the nonbinding opinion issued by a panel of 15 judges.
Meanwhile, the European Union said Saturday the ruling was "largely consistent with EU positions" on the issue.
"In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Israel strikes Yemen port, avenging Houthi strike on Tel Aviv
Israel on Saturday launched intense airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, media loyal to the Iran-backed Houthi militia reported.
The Houthi-owned al-Masirah TV said the strikes had targeted oil storage facilities at the port, triggering fires and thick smoke. The attacks left dead and injured people, the broadcaster added.
The Israeli military confirmed it had struck "military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime."
The strikes were an apparent retaliation for a drone attack on Israel's Tel Aviv, claimed by the Houthis. Israel rarely confirms attacks on foreign soil.
A Houthi official said the airstrikes would be met with "escalation."
"The Zionist entity will pay the price for targeting civilian facilities, and we will meet escalation with escalation," Houthi politburo member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said in a post on social media.
The Houthis have been targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea with drone strikes since shortly after Israel began its offensive in Gaza last October.
Israel's military operation was launched following the unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Hamas has been labeled a terrorist organization by the United States, Germany and the European Union, among others.
Gaza doctors deliver baby from mother killed in attack
Doctors in central Gaza have saved the unborn baby of a heavily pregnant woman who was killed in an Israeli attack, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.
The Palestinian news agency WAFA said the child was delivered in an emergency operation at the al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat.
At nine months pregnant, Ola Adnan Harb al-Kurd survived just long enough to reach the hospital after an overnight strike hit her home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, medics said.
Unable to save the mother, who medics said was in her 20s, doctors detected the unborn baby's heartbeat and performed an emergency cesarean section.
Al-Kurd was one of eight people killed in the Israeli strike, local media said. Her husband was wounded.
The still-unnamed newborn boy continues to be treated at the hospital and is said to be in a stable condition, WAFA reported.
Drone strike damages ship off Yemen, says UKMTO
A merchant vessel was attacked twice by drones in the Red Sea off Yemen on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The incidents took place 13 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha, but the vessel and its crew were safe, UKMTO wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The post said a merchant vessel had reported being approached by 12 small craft. The drones stayed in an area around the ship for about an hour before leaving.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have targeted Middle East shipping lanes with drone and missile strikes in recent months, in what it calls acts of solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war in Gaza.
At least 88 commercial vessels have been attacked since November, according to a tally by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Among the damage caused, two vessels sunk, another was seized and at least three crew were killed.
