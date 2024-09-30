  1. Skip to content
Middle East updates: Israel strikes central Beirut

Published September 30, 2024last updated September 30, 2024

Israel has continued to hit dozens of targets inside Lebanon, with reports an apartment building has been struck in central Beirut. Lebanese authorities say more than 100 have been killed in a 24-hour period. Follow DW.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lDPF
Fire sweeps through an apartment building hit by an Israeli air strike in Beirut's Cola district, September 30, 2024
A multi-story apartment building has been hit in central Beirut according to news agencies and witnessesImage: FADEL ITANI/AFP
What you need to know

  • Israel has reportedly struck an apartment building in central Beirut
  • Lebanese health officials say that over 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured over 24 hour period

These are the main headlines from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza, Yemen and other parts of the Middle East on Monday, September 30.

September 30, 2024

Hezbollah 'much less efficient' than Israel realized, Middle East expert tells DW

Hanin Ghaddar, author and Senior Fellow from the Washington Institute's Arab Politics Program, told DW that two factors had influenced Israel's decision to escalate the conflict now in Lebanon.

"First is that the Israeli army is no longer needed in big numbers in Gaza. The military operation in Gaza is almost over and the rest that is needed doesn't require the majority of the Israeli army," Ghaddar explained.

Secondly Ghaddar said that Israel realizes that "it's very easy to infiltrate Hezbollah with their intelligence, that Hezbollah is much more deterred than they thought and much less efficient."

She said that the lack of efficiency means that Iran also does not want Hezbollah to respond.

On the question of how badly Hezbollah has been impacted by the attacks on its leadership, Ghaddar said that what had happened was essentially "an assassination of Hezbollah."

"What we see is not just an assassination of the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, it's an actual assassination of Hezbollah itself by eliminating its founders," Ghaddar said.

What next in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah?

https://p.dw.com/p/4lDQ1
September 30, 2024

Lebanon's health ministry says over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's Health Ministry on Sunday said that 105 people had been killed in Israeli strikes over a 24-hour period.

The ministry said that 359 people had also been injured as Israel struck parts of southern Lebanon including suburbs in Beirut.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier said that it had conducted strikes on around 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said that it was continuing attacks in Lebanon to "damage and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure."

https://p.dw.com/p/4lDPH
September 30, 2024

Apartment building struck in central Beirut — reports

News agencies cited witnesses in reports that an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building in central Beirut.

If confirmed this would be the first Israeli strike within the city limits of Beirut in almost a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and comes amid continued attacks throughout Lebanon.

The Reuters news agency reported that an upper floor of an apartment building in the Kola district of Beirut was hit and cited witnesses as having heard a bang and seeing smoke rising from the upper floor of the building.

French news agency AFP cited a security source saying that an Israeli drone hit an apartment belonging to Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya and that four people were killed. This could not be independently verified.

There have been other strikes on Beirut, including the one that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, but this would be the first within the city limits and not in a suburb.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike

kb/ab (Reuters, AFRP, AP, dpa)

https://p.dw.com/p/4lDPG