Middle East updates: Israel strikes central Beirut

09/30/2024 September 30, 2024 Hezbollah 'much less efficient' than Israel realized, Middle East expert tells DW

Hanin Ghaddar, author and Senior Fellow from the Washington Institute's Arab Politics Program, told DW that two factors had influenced Israel's decision to escalate the conflict now in Lebanon.

"First is that the Israeli army is no longer needed in big numbers in Gaza. The military operation in Gaza is almost over and the rest that is needed doesn't require the majority of the Israeli army," Ghaddar explained.

Secondly Ghaddar said that Israel realizes that "it's very easy to infiltrate Hezbollah with their intelligence, that Hezbollah is much more deterred than they thought and much less efficient."

She said that the lack of efficiency means that Iran also does not want Hezbollah to respond.

On the question of how badly Hezbollah has been impacted by the attacks on its leadership, Ghaddar said that what had happened was essentially "an assassination of Hezbollah."

"What we see is not just an assassination of the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, it's an actual assassination of Hezbollah itself by eliminating its founders," Ghaddar said.