Middle East updates: Israel strikes central Beirut

Middle East updates: Israel strikes central BeirutPublished September 30, 2024last updated September 30, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel has reportedly struck an apartment building in central Beirut
- Lebanese health officials say that over 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured over 24 hour period
These are the main headlines from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza, Yemen and other parts of the Middle East on Monday, September 30.
Hezbollah 'much less efficient' than Israel realized, Middle East expert tells DW
Hanin Ghaddar, author and Senior Fellow from the Washington Institute's Arab Politics Program, told DW that two factors had influenced Israel's decision to escalate the conflict now in Lebanon.
"First is that the Israeli army is no longer needed in big numbers in Gaza. The military operation in Gaza is almost over and the rest that is needed doesn't require the majority of the Israeli army," Ghaddar explained.
Secondly Ghaddar said that Israel realizes that "it's very easy to infiltrate Hezbollah with their intelligence, that Hezbollah is much more deterred than they thought and much less efficient."
She said that the lack of efficiency means that Iran also does not want Hezbollah to respond.
On the question of how badly Hezbollah has been impacted by the attacks on its leadership, Ghaddar said that what had happened was essentially "an assassination of Hezbollah."
"What we see is not just an assassination of the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, it's an actual assassination of Hezbollah itself by eliminating its founders," Ghaddar said.
Lebanon's health ministry says over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
Lebanon's Health Ministry on Sunday said that 105 people had been killed in Israeli strikes over a 24-hour period.
The ministry said that 359 people had also been injured as Israel struck parts of southern Lebanon including suburbs in Beirut.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier said that it had conducted strikes on around 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
The IDF said that it was continuing attacks in Lebanon to "damage and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure."
Apartment building struck in central Beirut — reports
News agencies cited witnesses in reports that an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building in central Beirut.
If confirmed this would be the first Israeli strike within the city limits of Beirut in almost a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and comes amid continued attacks throughout Lebanon.
The Reuters news agency reported that an upper floor of an apartment building in the Kola district of Beirut was hit and cited witnesses as having heard a bang and seeing smoke rising from the upper floor of the building.
French news agency AFP cited a security source saying that an Israeli drone hit an apartment belonging to Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya and that four people were killed. This could not be independently verified.
There have been other strikes on Beirut, including the one that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, but this would be the first within the city limits and not in a suburb.
kb/ab (Reuters, AFRP, AP, dpa)