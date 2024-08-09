Middle East updates: Israel starts new Khan Younis offensive

08/09/2024 August 9, 2024 Israel starts new operation in Gaza's Khan Younis

Palestinians fled parts of the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis on Friday after Israel dropped leaflets calling for evacuations.

The leaflets told Palestinians to leave eastern parts of Khan Younis, saying "Hamas and terrorist organizations continue to launch rockets from your areas." Israel claims that intelligence suggests the presence of "terrorists and terror infrastructure" in the area.

Much of Khan Younis was already ravaged by fighting earlier in the year. Gaza faces limited food, medical supplies and clean water amid an Israeli blockade.

Although Israel maintains its blockade is for security reasons, international organizations such as the United Nations have called the blockade on Gaza a form of collective punishment. The humanitarian crisis has even sparked fears of a polio epidemic in Gaza after the disease was detected in the wastewater there.

Tensions have skyrocketed in the Middle East after the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran on July 31. Iran has blamed Israel for the killing, while Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Following the killing of Haniyeh, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar became the chief of the group's political bureau. Israel had earlier posted a grainy video purportedly showing Sinwar in tunnels under Gaza.

Hamas is the militant-Islamist movement in charge of the Gaza Strip. The US, Germany, the EU and others consider it a terrorist organization.

Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks. During the attacks, Hamas went into Israel and killed some 1,200 people, and also took hundreds of hostages.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry has said almost 40,000 Palestinians have died in Israel's Gaza operation since October 7. Although Israel has cast doubt on these casualty figures, the numbers are considered broadly reliable by the UN and other international organizations.

wd/rmt (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)