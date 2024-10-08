Middle East: Israel sends troops to southwest Lebanon

Skip next section Turkey to evacuate its nationals in Lebanon by sea

Turkey announced that it will send ships to Lebanon to evacuate around 2,000 of its citizens on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that two Turkish ships will leave a port in the southern Turkish province of Mersin for Beirut on Tuesday. Officials said the evacuation process would continue in the following days if necessary.

Some 14,000 citizens of Turkey are estimated to be residing in Lebanon.

Last week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said guidelines for the evacuation of third countries' citizens via Turkey were also determined, adding that necessary preparations were underway in cooperation with nearly 20 countries that have requested support.