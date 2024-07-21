Middle East updates: Israel says intercepted Houthi missile

Skip next section Israel to send delegation for hostage deal talks, says Netanyahu

07/21/2024 July 21, 2024 Israel to send delegation for hostage deal talks, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will send a delegation for talks next week aimed at negotiating a hostage deal with Hamas, his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu reportedly held a meeting Sunday with the delegation and senior members of Israel's defense establishment. The statement did not specify the delegation's destination.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper said the delegation would depart for Qatar on Thursday.

Qatar and Egypt have led the cease-fire negotiations effort over the past nine months, backed by the United States. But negotiations have failed to produce any deal, with both warring sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.

More than 250 people were taken hostage during Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7 and were relocated to Gaza.

Around 120 remain in captivity, with about a third of them believed to be dead, according to Israeli authorities.