Middle East updates: Israel orders evacuation from safe zone

Israel has ordered Palestinians to leave an area in southern Gaza it had designated as a protected humanitarian zone.

The eastern part of the Muwasi area will now be the target of an operation against Hamas, the Israeli military said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Washington after Joe Biden withdraws from the US presidential race.

Netanyahu told reporters that the US remains a "strong ally regardless of who is in the White House" before departing for the US.

Here are the latest developments of the conflict in the Middle East on Monday, July 22: