Middle East updates: Israel orders evacuation from safe zone

Middle East updates: Israel orders evacuation from safe zonePublished July 22, 2024last updated July 22, 2024
What you need to know
Israel has ordered Palestinians to leave an area in southern Gaza it had designated as a protected humanitarian zone.
The eastern part of the Muwasi area will now be the target of an operation against Hamas, the Israeli military said.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Washington after Joe Biden withdraws from the US presidential race.
Netanyahu told reporters that the US remains a "strong ally regardless of who is in the White House" before departing for the US.
Here are the latest developments of the conflict in the Middle East on Monday, July 22:
Israel issues new evacuation orders in south Gaza
The Israeli military has ordered Palestinians to leave an area in Gaza it had designated as a protected humanitarian zone.
The eastern part of the Muwasi area, which is located in the southern Gaza Strip, will now be the target of an operation against Hamas militants, the Israeli military said.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been uprooted multiple times since Israel launched its campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza following the militants' deadly attack on Israel on October 7.
Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by many countries including the US, Israel and Germany.
Civilians are now clustered in tent camps along the Mediterranean that lack water and sanitary conditions, as well as access to aid.
Meanwhile, negotiations to broker a cease-fire agreement and a hostage deal between Hamas and Israel continue, with US and Israeli officials expressing hope that an agreement is closer than ever.
A negotiating team will be sent to continue talks on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on the weekend.
The war in Gaza has killed more than 38,900 people, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, mostly women and children.
