Middle East: Israel mulls response to deadly Golan attack

07/29/2024 July 29, 2024 Israeli Cabinet discusses response to Golan Heights attack

The Israeli security Cabinet met to discuss its response to a deadly strike that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"The meeting of the Security Cabinet has concluded," the office said in a message on social media. "The members of the Cabinet authorized the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to decide on the manner and timing of the response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

Israel and the US have accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack from Lebanon. The Iran-backed group has denied any responsibility.

The attack on Saturday hit an Arab Druze village, killing several children. Israel's immediate response was to strike targets in Lebanon overnight, but Sunday's Cabinet meeting suggests it will take further action, despite international warnings against escalation.