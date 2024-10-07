Middle East updates: Israel marks one year since October 7

10/07/2024 October 7, 2024 Israelis mark a year since Hamas' October 7 attacks

Israel is commemorating the victims of the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas militants, the deadliest in the country's history, which shocked the nation and triggered the war in Gaza and the broader Middle East region.

A series of memorials and rallies have been planned across the country.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog began the commemorations with mourning families at the site of the Nova music festival. It marks the start of a three-day memorial journey to the massacre locations.

At 6:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) — the exact hour Hamas launched its attack — the families of those killed at the music festival began gathering at the site where at least 370 revelers were gunned down and from where others were taken hostage.

At the same time, the families of hostages still held in Gaza — about 100, a third of whom are believed to be dead — gathered outside the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stand during a two-minute siren.

They were replicating a custom from the most solemn dates on the Israeli calendar, Holocaust Remembrance and Memorial Day. Many hostage families have criticized Netanyahu for failing to secure the release of the hostages.