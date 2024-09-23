Middle East updates: Israel launches fresh Lebanon strikes

09/23/2024 September 23, 2024 Israel launches new strikes in Lebanon

Israel has determined that the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah is preparing to carry out more attacks and has launched strikes on several sites linked to the group, the Israeli military spokesperson has said.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Hezbollah has been collecting weapons, including cruise missiles, at sites throughout southern Lebanon.

He called on residents in the region to avoid such sites, saying the militia had put "you and your families in danger."

Hagari said the warning applied to dozens of villages in a zone up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the Israeli border.

Asked by reporters about a possible Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon, Hagari said "we will do whatever is needed" to return evacuated residents of northern Israel to their homes safely.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said "enemy warplanes launched ... more than 80 airstrikes in half an hour" on Monday, targeting areas in south Lebanon.

It said there were also "intense raids in the Bekaa" Valley area in east Lebanon.