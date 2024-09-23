Middle East updates: Israel launches fresh Lebanon strikes

Middle East updates: Israel launches fresh Lebanon strikesPublished September 23, 2024last updated September 23, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel says Hezbollah is preparing to attack Israel and that it has launched new strikes on the Iran-backed group
- Lebanese media say areas in the south and the Bekaa Valley region have been struck
Here are the main events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Monday, September 23.
Latest strikes discussed with US: Israel's Gallant
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that he informed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the military's strikes on Monday against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
"Provided the Secretary with a situation assessment of Hezbollah threats and briefed him on IDF (Israel Defence Forces) operations to degrade Hezbollah’s ability to launch attacks against Israeli civilians," Gallant said on X.
"We also discussed the wider regional situation and the threats posed by Iran and its proxies," he added.
Israel launches new strikes in Lebanon
Israel has determined that the Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah is preparing to carry out more attacks and has launched strikes on several sites linked to the group, the Israeli military spokesperson has said.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Hezbollah has been collecting weapons, including cruise missiles, at sites throughout southern Lebanon.
He called on residents in the region to avoid such sites, saying the militia had put "you and your families in danger."
Hagari said the warning applied to dozens of villages in a zone up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the Israeli border.
Asked by reporters about a possible Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon, Hagari said "we will do whatever is needed" to return evacuated residents of northern Israel to their homes safely.
Lebanon's official National News Agency said "enemy warplanes launched ... more than 80 airstrikes in half an hour" on Monday, targeting areas in south Lebanon.
It said there were also "intense raids in the Bekaa" Valley area in east Lebanon.
What happened on Sunday?
Hezbollah and Israel traded attacks again on Sunday, with the Iran-backed militia firing more that 100 rockets early in the day across northern Israel and Israel launching hundreds of strikes on Lebanon.
Some of the Hezbollah rockets hit the port city of Haifa, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Lebanese border.
Hezbollah's attacks came after more than 35 people, including three children, were reported by Lebanon to have been killed in an Israeli strike on a Beirut suburb on Friday.
Israel confirmed the attack and said a top Hezbollah commander and several other members were among the dead.
Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Kassim, spoke on Sunday of the conflict entering a "new phase."
"We will now determine how to respond to the aggression, and we have entered a new phase with the Israeli army called the 'Battle of the Open Account,'" Kassem said.
The escalating hostilities have displaced thousands in the Israel-Lebanon border area and raised fears of a wider Middle East war.
"The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah must not become a regional conflagration," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin on Saturday.
"This would have terrible and long-term consequences for people throughout the region. The destruction from such a confrontation would be catastrophic," Hebestreit said.
tj/wmr (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)