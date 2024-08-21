Middle East updates: Israel kills Fatah official in Lebanon

Skip next section Israeli confirms it targeted Fatah official

The Israeli military says it targeted a commander in the armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah movement, describing him as having worked for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Khalil al-Maqdah was killed in a targeted air strike in Lebanon on Wednesday.

"Earlier today... an air force aircraft targeted Khalil al-Maqdah in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

It claimed that Maqdah and his brother worked for Iran in "directing attacks and transferring funds and weapons to terrorist infrastructure" in the occupied West Bank.

The "assassination of a Fatah official is further proof that Israel wants to ignite a full-scale war in the region," Tawfiq Tirawy, a member of Fatah's central committee, told the AFP news agency.