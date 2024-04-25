Middle East updates: Israel intensifies airstrikes on Rafah

04/26/2024 April 26, 2024 USC cancels main commencement ceremony amid Gaza protests

The University of Southern California (USC) has called off its main graduation ceremony scheduled for 10 May, a day after more than 90 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on campus.

According to an update on USC's website, new safety measures in place this year, such as additional screening procedures, will increase the processing time for guests "substantially."

"As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time," the update said.

The decision comes after Los Angeles police arrested 93 people on the US Campus after ordering the dismantling of a campus encampment.

USC is one of many campuses across the United States that have seengrowing student protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

The university also earlier this month said Muslim student Asna Tabassum would no longer be permitted to deliver a speech as valedictorian due to unspecified security threats