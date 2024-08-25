Middle East updates: Israel, Hezbollah launch major strikes

Skip next section Hezbollah says it has begun retaliatory strike over death of top commander

Hezbollah said that, in response to the killing of its top commander in a Beirut suburb last month, it had launched an attack on Israel with a large number of drones and rockets.

The Lebanon-based group said it targeted an identified "special military target as well as Israel's Iron Dome platforms and other sites but that the full response would take "some time."

"The number of Katyusha rockets launched until now is more than 320 ... towards enemy positions," a Hezbollah statement said.

The group added that it had targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries.