Middle East updates: Israel, Hamas set for 4th hostage swap

02/01/2025 February 1, 2025 Rafah crossing to open for medical evacuations from Gaza to Egypt

Trucks lined up on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza Image: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/REUTERS

The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt is expected to reopen Saturday for medical evacuations, with a group of injured Palestinians expected to be transported across the border for treatment.

Rafah will be opened initially for 50 injured civilians militants and 50 wounded civilians, along with the people escorting them.

The Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement that it is "ready to provide all medical services for the Palestinian injured people."

The reopening will be monitored by a civilian mission from the European Union.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on Friday that "the EU's civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis."

"It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she said on X.

The crossing has been closed since May 2024 after Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the border. The crossing serves as one of the main entry points of humanitarian aid into Gaza.