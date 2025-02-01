Middle East updates: Israel, Hamas set for 4th hostage swap

Middle East updates: Israel, Hamas set for 4th hostage swapFebruary 1, 2025
What you need to know
- Hamas and Israel are set to carry out their fourth hostage swap of the Gaza ceasefire on Saturday.
-
Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt expected to reopen for medical evacuations.
Here are the latest developments on Israel, Hamas and the wider Middle East region on February 1, 2025:
Rafah crossing to open for medical evacuations from Gaza to Egypt
The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt is expected to reopen Saturday for medical evacuations, with a group of injured Palestinians expected to be transported across the border for treatment.
Rafah will be opened initially for 50 injured civilians militants and 50 wounded civilians, along with the people escorting them.
The Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement that it is "ready to provide all medical services for the Palestinian injured people."
The reopening will be monitored by a civilian mission from the European Union.
The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on Friday that "the EU's civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis."
"It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she said on X.
The crossing has been closed since May 2024 after Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the border. The crossing serves as one of the main entry points of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Hamas to release 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinians
Militant groups in Gaza are to release three Israelis in exchange for 183 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
The Israeli hostages are Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, who also holds US citizenship, and Ofer Kalderon, who also has French nationality, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group.
In return for the release of the three Israeli hostages, Israel will release 183 prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said
This is more than double the initially reported figure of 90.
Saturday's swap is the second hostage exchange this week and the fourth since the ceasefire began.
Since the ceasefire began in mid-January 19, Gaza militants have released 15 hostages after holding them in captivity since their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
kh/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)