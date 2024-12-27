Middle East updates: Israel forcibly clears Gaza hospital

Middle East updates: Israel forcibly clears Gaza hospitalPublished December 27, 2024last updated December 27, 2024
Israel's military said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, a day after it struck an airport, power stations and ports that it said were being used by the Houthi militant group in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said more than 50 people were killed by Israeli strikes on Thursday. The Israeli military has also ordered 350 people to evacuate out of one of the last working hospitals in northern Gaza, according to a Palestinian health official.
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on December 27, 2024:
Gaza hospital raided, burned by Israeli military, Palestinian officials say
Israeli forces raided on Friday one of the last operating medical facilities in northern Gaza, with Palestinian health officials saying parts of the Kamal Adwan Hospital were being set ablaze amid the raid.
A statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza said the surgical and operations departments were burned, alongside the laboratory, the warehouses and the ambulance units.
"The fire has started spreading to all the buildings [of the hospital]," the statement read.
The ministry said Israeli forces were "forcibly transporting patients and injured at gunpoint" to the Indonesian Hospital, another northern Gaza hospital which was knocked out of operation following an Israeli raid earlier this week.
The Israel Defense Force had earlier published a lengthy statement on its operations at the hospital, saying it followed "preliminary intelligence information about the presence of terrorists, terrorist infrastructure and the carrying out of terrorist activity there."
The Reuters news agency later cited the IDF as acknowledging the existence of a small fire in an empty building inside the hospital, adding it was under control.
"Regarding claims that the fire was caused by IDF gunfire, the IDF is currently unaware of any such incident," Reuters quoted it as saying.
Israel has intensified its offensive in northern Gaza since October, virtually sealing off the areas of Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya and leveling large parts of the districts while cutting off aid. The UN has warned that the entire population of northern Gaza is now at risk of death.
The latest offensive has led some observers to accuse Israel of implementing a "surrender or starve" plan to push Hamas out of northern Gaza.
UN worker injured in Israeli strike moved to Jordan
A United Nations worker injured in an Israeli airstrike on Yemen's international airport was airlifted to Jordan on Friday.
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN staff were about to board a plane in Sanaa on Thursday when the attack began.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus flew out of Yemen on Friday with the injured man, who worked for the UN Humanitarian Air Service.
"Attacks on civilians and humanitarians must stop, everywhere. #NotATarget," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Tedros was in Yemen to seek the release of UN staff detained for months by the Houthi rebels, and to assess the humanitarian situation.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it attacked infrastructure used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Israel says militants posing as journalists in Gaza
Israel is defending its strike on a media broadcast van outside a hospital in central Gaza. The attack killed five Palestinian journalists with the local Al-Quds Today news outlet, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad militant group.
The Israeli army says it targeted "Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists." For more DW coverage, watch the video below.
Israel raids Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza
The Israeli military has forcibly evacuated Kamal Adwan, one of the last working hospitals in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.
"The occupation forces are inside the hospital now, and they are burning it," said Munir Al-Bursh, director of the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
He said the Israelis had ordered 350 people inside the facility to leave for a nearby school sheltering displaced families. They included 75 patients, their companions and 185 medical staff.
The Israeli military said the hospital had become "a key stronghold for terrorist organizations and continues to be used as a hideout for terrorist operatives."
It said people had been evacuated before the operation.
"The troops are conducting targeted operations in the area while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians, patients, and medical personnel," it added.
Friday's raid comes a day after the military evacuated the nearby Indonesian Hospital and continued to operate at the Al-Awda Hospital on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip.
Woman killed in Tel Aviv stabbing attack
A woman in her 80s was killed in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, health authorities said.
"She was brought to the hospital with multiple stab wounds while undergoing resuscitation efforts, but the hospital staff was forced to pronounce her death upon arrival," Ichilov Hospital said in a statement.
Police said the attacker was a 28-year-old resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israeli media reported that security forces shot the man before taking him into custody.
"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," police said.
Houthis claim missile fired at Ben Gurion airport
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen said they launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile" at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Friday.
Israel's military said earlier it had shot down a missile that had been fired from Yemen.
The Houthis said they also launched a number of drones at Tel Aviv and the Santa Ursula container ship in the Arabian Sea.
No other details were immediately available.
The movement said they are prepared to escalate their drone and missile attacks against Israel, which "will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted."
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen
Israel's military said on Friday that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen before it could enter Israeli territory.
The missile had caused warning sirens to sound in several Israeli cities due to the threat posed by falling debris, the Israeli military said on social media.
The incident occurred shortly after Israeli fighter jets struck a number sites in Yemen on Thursday, including the international airport in Sanaa and the adjacent al-Dailami Air Base. Power stations and ports were also hit.
Israel said it was targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militant group.
The Houthis said the Israeli strikes killed at least six people and injured more than 40 others.
Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 50 people on Thursday, according to Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahia said at least five staff were among those killed, including a pediatrician, a laboratory assistant, two paramedics, and a technician.
The Israeli military initially did not immediately comment on the strike. However, it said one of its soldiers was killed during clashes in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, five Palestinian journalists were killed in a separate Israeli strike when their broadcasting van was hit outside the Al-Awda Hospital at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
The journalists were working for Al-Quds Today, a television channel affiliated with the Islamic Jihad militant group. The group, like Hamas, operates political, media and charitable operations in addition to its armed wing.
The Israeli military claimed four of the victims were combat propagandists.
Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by many countries, including the United States, Israel and Germany.
Gaza infants die of hypothermia
Three babies froze to death in the Gaza Strip in recent days, according to doctors and the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children's ward at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told the Associated Press that three babies aged between 3 days old and a month old had died of hypothermia.
Amid Israeli bombardment, thousands of Palestinians are crammed in squalid conditions in unsealed tents. Temperatures have recently dropped below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.
Germany's ambassador to Israel commented on the reports on Thursday.
"If reports about three babies freezing to death in Gaza don't move us, then we don't understand the birth in a manger in Bethlehem or the light of Hanukkah," Steffen Seibert wrote on social media.
"They should move us to demand an end of the war and Hamas terror, winter supplies for the Gazans and a full hostage release."
zc/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)