Middle East updates: Israel forcibly clears Gaza hospital

12/27/2024 December 27, 2024 Gaza hospital raided, burned by Israeli military, Palestinian officials say

Israeli forces raided on Friday one of the last operating medical facilities in northern Gaza, with Palestinian health officials saying parts of the Kamal Adwan Hospital were being set ablaze amid the raid.

A statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza said the surgical and operations departments were burned, alongside the laboratory, the warehouses and the ambulance units.

"The fire has started spreading to all the buildings [of the hospital]," the statement read.

The ministry said Israeli forces were "forcibly transporting patients and injured at gunpoint" to the Indonesian Hospital, another northern Gaza hospital which was knocked out of operation following an Israeli raid earlier this week.

The Israel Defense Force had earlier published a lengthy statement on its operations at the hospital, saying it followed "preliminary intelligence information about the presence of terrorists, terrorist infrastructure and the carrying out of terrorist activity there."

The Reuters news agency later cited the IDF as acknowledging the existence of a small fire in an empty building inside the hospital, adding it was under control.

"Regarding claims that the fire was caused by IDF gunfire, the IDF is currently unaware of any such incident," Reuters quoted it as saying.

Israel has intensified its offensive in northern Gaza since October, virtually sealing off the areas of Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya and leveling large parts of the districts while cutting off aid. The UN has warned that the entire population of northern Gaza is now at risk of death.

The latest offensive has led some observers to accuse Israel of implementing a "surrender or starve" plan to push Hamas out of northern Gaza.