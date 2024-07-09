Middle East updates: Israel deepens Gaza City offensive

Israel has been pushing deeper into Gaza City where it says Hamas and other militants have regrouped.

Residents in some districts have reported some of the heaviest fighting since the beginning of the war.

Hamas has said the incursions could put planned cease-fire talks in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Syria says Israel carried out a strike near the coastal city of Baniyas.

Here is a roundup of developments from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East region on Tuesday, July 9.