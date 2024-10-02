Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

Skip next section Iran's chances of intercepting retaliatory Israeli air attack 'close to nil,' says analyst

Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington D.C., has told DW the recent missile strikes by Iran against Israel differed notably from previous ones in scale and timing.

"This attack literally doubled the scale and the scope of the previous attack," Taleblu said, noting that the strike included "about 181 publicly reported medium-range ballistic missiles launched from Iranian territory directly at Israel."

An April attack by Iran on Israel used about 300 projectiles but far fewer medium-range ballistic missiles.

When asked about Israel's potential response, Taleblu noted that despite having advanced air defense systems, Iran's ability to intercept Israeli attacks remained limited.

"The chances of a successful aerial interception by the Islamic Republic of Iran is pretty much close to nil," he said.

Taleblu also mentioned that Israel's retaliation could target a wide range of Iranian facilities, including nuclear sites, missile programs, and proxy forces across the region.

