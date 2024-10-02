Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

10/02/2024 October 2, 2024 Italy to host virtual G7 leaders' meeting over Middle East crisis

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) leaders to discuss the tensions in the Middle East.

Meloni's office said it was coordinating the virtual meeting, which would take place later on Wednesday.

"Italy will continue to work for a diplomatic solution, also in its capacity as rotating president of the G7. I have called a meeting at leader level for this afternoon," she told ministers.

Meloni told her Cabinet that there was "deep concern" about the latest developments, including Iran's missile attack against Israel, her office said. Meloni also spoke about instability in Lebanon.

"The goal is the stabilization of the Israeli-Lebanese border through the full implementation of Resolution 1701," she said in reference to the UN resolution that put a stop to the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war in south Lebanon.

"In this framework, Italy has called on the UN Security Council to consider strengthening the mandate of the UNIFIL mission in order to ensure the security of the Israel-Lebanon border," Meloni added.

Italy is a major contributor to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).