Middle East updates: Israel condemns Hamas-Fatah unity deal

WHO says 'high risk' of polio outbreaks in Gaza

07/23/2024 July 23, 2024 WHO says 'high risk' of polio outbreaks in Gaza

The World Health Organization has warned that there is a high risk of the deadly polio virus spreading through the Gaza Strip following the destruction of health facilities and sanitation by Israel's military operations.

"There is a high risk of spreading of the circulating vaccine-derived polio virus in Gaza, not only because of the detection but because of the very dire situation with the water sanitation," Ayadil Saparbekov, WHO's team lead in the Palestinian territories, told reporters from Jerusalem.

He also warned that it could have spillover effects in the wider region.

Polio, also known as poliomyelitis, is highly infectious and hits the human nervous system, causing paralysis. It mainly affects children under five.

Saparbekov said that a team of WHO and UNICEF workers had been sent to carry out a risk assessment in Gaza, adding that he hoped it would be completed by the end of the week.

The WHO officials said that the likely necessary outcome would be a "mass vaccination campaign."

The Israeli military, which is responsible for the outbreak, has already said that it is offering polio vaccines to soldiers fighting in Gaza. It also said it had acquired more than 1 million jabs to cover people in Gaza, without saying how it would carry out the vaccination program.