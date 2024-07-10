Middle East updates: Israel calls for Gaza City evacuation

Israel has dropped leaflets on Wednesday telling residents of Gaza City to move south. International organizations have warned that the escape routes are "chaotic" and dangerous.

Officials in Washington announced late on Tuesday that a dock it had constructed off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid will reopen for a few days before the US pulls it out for good.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli airstrike had killed at least 25 people in a school-turned-shelter in Khan Younis.

Here is a roundup of developments from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East region on Wednesday, July 10.