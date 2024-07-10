Middle East updates: Israel calls for Gaza City evacuation

Middle East updates: Israel calls for Gaza City evacuationPublished July 10, 2024last updated July 10, 2024
What you need to know
Israel has dropped leaflets on Wednesday telling residents of Gaza City to move south. International organizations have warned that the escape routes are "chaotic" and dangerous.
Officials in Washington announced late on Tuesday that a dock it had constructed off the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid will reopen for a few days before the US pulls it out for good.
Palestinian officials said an Israeli airstrike had killed at least 25 people in a school-turned-shelter in Khan Younis.
Here is a roundup of developments from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East region on Wednesday, July 10.
Israel tells Gaza City residents to evacuate
Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets on Gaza City on Wednesday, local and international media reported. The leaflets told residents to leave the city as fighting there intensified.
The thousands of leaflets, addressed as "a call to everyone in Gaza City," set out routes out of the city to the south and warned it would "remain a dangerous combat zone."
The UN and other international organizations have decried Israeli evacuation orders as confusing and unsafe. Hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been displaced multiple times since October 2023.
Germany calls attack on school 'unacceptable'
German authorities said a Tuesday airstrike by Israeli that killed civilians sheltering in a school was "unacceptable."
"People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire," the foreign ministry wrote on social media platform X. "The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and an investigation must come quickly."
Deadly airstrikes in central Gaza 'safe zone'
Israeli airstrikes killed 20 Palestinians in central Gaza, including six children, some of them inside a purported "safe zone" declared by the Israeli military, hospital authorities told the Associated Press.
At the same time, separate shelling hit three houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 12 people including five children.
This second straight night of deadly strikes in the town of Deir al-Balah and surrounding refugee camps came as mediators from the US, Egypt, and Qatar were meeting with Israeli officials in Doha to broker a deal for a cease-fire and hostage release.
Israeli strikes hit UNRWA building in Gaza City
Israeli forces continued to step up attacks in Gaza City on Wednesday, hitting a building owned by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA)
The UNRWA has not used the building since last year. In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the IDF said a tunnel used by Hamas was under the building.
US to dismantle Gaza aid pier, report says
Several US officials have confirmed that a makeshift dock built off the coast of the Gaza Strip will be used to deliver some aid over the coming days before being torn down for good, the Associated Press reported.
Efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza have been repeatedly hampered by bad weather and airstrikes, despite UN calls for humanitarian supplies to reach Palestinians.
Stormy weather and sea conditions have required the US to move the dock several times since it was constructed two months ago.
The UN has warned that without new deliveries, the few remaining bakeries in Gaza only have enough fuel to operate for another day or two. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in the first week of July, aid workers were only able to bring 500,000 liters (132,000 gallons) of fuel into Gaza and just about 2 million liters in June.
"In both cases, this was less than a fifth of the estimated 400,000 liters required every day to sustain humanitarian, medical and related operations," he said.
UN assessments have found that the inability to deliver aid in Gaza due to Israeli shelling has led to "catastrophic" levels of hunger, particularly among children.
UN: Israeli evacuation orders 'chaotic'
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Israeli evacuation orders were "dangerously chaotic" for calling on people to pass through neighborhoods where fighting is taking place.
"Civilians in Gaza must be protected and have their basic needs met, whether they move or stay," the UN spokesman said. "Those who leave must have enough time to do so, as well as a safe route and a safe place to go."
Heavy bombardment in Khan Younis
Israeli strikes in Khan Younis have forced thousands to flee and killed at least 25 people sheltering in a school on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement: "A warplane, using precision munitions, attacked a terrorist from the military wing of Hamas who participated in the hideous massacre on October 7th."
The Israeli military has blamed civilian deaths on Hamas for fighting in urban areas. The Israeli army said the airstrike near the school and reports of civilian casualties were under review, and claimed the strike targeted a Hamas militant who took part in the October 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel.
Health Ministry officials in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip reported that over 38,200 people have been killed in the territory since October 7. The toll does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.
Israel, Germany, the United States, as well as several other countries, designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.
es/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)