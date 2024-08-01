  1. Skip to content
Middle East updates: Iran's Khamenei to lead Haniyeh funeral

August 1, 2024

The Iranian supreme leader will lead the prayers at the funeral for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran. DW has the latest.

Members of Tehran University Council chant slogans in a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, with one man holding a framed portrait of him
Tehran saw rallies in support of Ismail Haniyeh after his deathImage: Vahid Salemi/AP Photo/picture alliance
  • Iran to hold funeral for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after he was killed in Tehran, with the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leading prayers 

Check back here for all the headlines from Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on Wednesday, August 1.

August 1, 2024

Iran to hold funeral for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Iran is set to hold funeral processions for Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief who was killed in Tehran in what the Islamist militant group said was an Israeli strike.  

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, will lead the prayers for Haniyeh, state media said. Haniyeh will later be buried in Qatar. 

Khamenei has vowed a "harsh punishment" for Haniyeh's killing and said it was Iran's "duty" to seek revenge as he was assassinated on Iranian soil.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had delivered "crushing blows" to Iran's proxies over the last few days.

Haniyeh's death came just hours after Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, following an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel accused Hezbollah of carrying out the strike that killed a dozen children.  

The latest developments have prompted concerns internationally of a wider regional conflict. 

Iran vows revenge for killing of Haniyeh

fb,es/ab,sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

