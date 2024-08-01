Middle East updates: Iran's Khamenei leads Haniyeh funeral

Middle East updates: Iran's Khamenei leads Haniyeh funeralPublished August 1, 2024last updated August 1, 2024
- Iran is holding the funeral for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after he was killed in Tehran, with the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leading prayers
Check back here for all the headlines from Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on Wednesday, August 1.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leaders mourners in prayer at Hamas leader's funeral
Iranian news agency IRNA published pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praying in front of the gathered crowd at Tehran University.
Khamenei prayed over the coffins of Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards before he was set to lead the procession to Azadi Square.
Thursday marks the first of three official days of mourning in Iran. Haniyeh was killed in a strike in Tehran during a visit for the inauguration of newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Khamenei has promised a "harsh punishment" for Israel for allegedly carrying out the attack.
Malaysian PM outraged at Meta removing Haniyeh post
Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim wrote on his official Facebook page to complain that Meta, the site's parent company, had removed his post honoring Haniyeh.
He gave a "stern warning" to Meta in a post after images he shared celebrating Haniyeh as a "freedom fighter" were taken down for allegedly violating rules against dangerous speech.
"Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice," he added.
Anwar met Haniyeh and Qatar in May. He has said he supports the Palestinian cause but has strongly denied military connections to Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and Germany, among others.
Haniyeh funeral procession begins in Tehran
The funeral procession for Ismail Haniyeh has begun in the Iranian capital, a day after he was killed by an air strike that Hamas blamed on Israel.
Crowds of mourners carrying pictures of Haniyeh and Palestinian flags gathered at Tehran University in the center of the city.
Haniyeh will be laid to rest in Qatar after the ceremony. He had been living in exile in the Gulf state since 2016.
Who was Ismail Haniyeh?
Ismail Haniyeh was born in a Gaza refugee camp in 1962 and attended a United Nations school. He joined Hamas in 1987 at the beginning of a major uprising against Israel known as the first Intifada.
Haniyeh was appointed prime minister of the Palestinian Authority by President Mahmoud Abbas after Hamas won a majority of seats in the 2006 legislative elections.
However, Abbas tried to dismiss him when Hamas unleashed a wave of violence to oust his Fatah party from the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh refused to step down and Hamas continued to rule the Gaza Strip, while Fatah remained responsible for the occupied West Bank.
Haniyeh moved to Qatar to live in exile in 2016. In 2017, he was elected head of Hamas' political bureau, succeeding Khaled Mashaal.
Israel had vowed to kill him following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians.
The Hamas militant group is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and Germany, among others.
Iran to hold funeral for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Iran is set to hold funeral processions for Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief who was killed in Tehran in what the Islamist militant group said was an Israeli strike.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, will lead the prayers for Haniyeh, state media said. Haniyeh will later be buried in Qatar.
Khamenei has vowed a "harsh punishment" for Haniyeh's killing and said it was Iran's "duty" to seek revenge as he was assassinated on Iranian soil.
Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had delivered "crushing blows" to Iran's proxies over the last few days.
Haniyeh's death came just hours after Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, following an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel accused Hezbollah of carrying out the strike that killed a dozen children.
The latest developments have prompted concerns internationally of a wider regional conflict.
