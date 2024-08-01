Middle East updates: Iran's Khamenei leads Haniyeh funeral

Skip next section Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leaders mourners in prayer at Hamas leader's funeral

Iranian news agency IRNA published pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praying in front of the gathered crowd at Tehran University.

Khamenei prayed over the coffins of Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards before he was set to lead the procession to Azadi Square.

Thursday marks the first of three official days of mourning in Iran. Haniyeh was killed in a strike in Tehran during a visit for the inauguration of newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Khamenei has promised a "harsh punishment" for Israel for allegedly carrying out the attack.