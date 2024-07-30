Middle East updates: IDF strikes southern Beirut

07/30/2024 July 30, 2024 Israeli military says strike on Beirut targets Hezbollah commander

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had carried out an airstrike on the city targeting the Hezbollah commander who they said was behind a rocket attack which killed 12 children and teenagers in the occupied Golan Heights over the weekend.

"The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians," the IDF said in a statement.

The fate of the commander in question remains unclear.

Lebanon's state-run national news agency said an Israeli strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah's Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut.

An image of a damaged building in southern Beirut Image: Ahmad Al-Kerdi/REUTERS

Witnesses speaking to news agencies reported a plume of smoke rising above the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening moments after a loud blast was heard in the Lebanese capital.

The city's southern suburbs are considered a stronghold of the Iranian-backed militant group, which is designated a terrorist group by the United States, the European Union and others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a "severe response" to the weekend's attack, prompting fears of an escalation of the conflict in the region.