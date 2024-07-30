Middle East updates: IDF strikes southern Beirut

07/30/2024 July 30, 2024 'Hezbollah crossed red line,' says Israeli Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday evening that "Hezbollah crossed the red line," just minutes after the Israeli military said it targeted a commander of the Iranian-backed group in a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The Hezbollah-affiliated television station Al-Manar broadcast images of chaotic scenes in the suburb of Haret Hreik, where at least four buildings were reportedly damaged in the strike.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the targeted commander had been hit.

The last time Israel targeted Beirut was with an airstrike in January, which killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri.

That strike was the first time Israel had hit the city since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.