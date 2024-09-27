Middle East updates: IDF says Hezbollah HQ in Beirut hit

09/27/2024 September 27, 2024 Hezbollah leader Nasrallah target of Beirut strike — Israeli media

Three Israeli television networks reported that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of an Israeli airstrike on the Dahiyeh neighborhood in southern Beirut.

The Channel 12 broadcaster reported that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were "checking whether [Nasrallah] was in the building in the heart of Dahiyeh."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11 and the Haaretz daily also reported that Nasrallah was the target.

AFP news agency cited an unnamed source close to Hezbollah as saying that Nasrallah was not harmed in the strike.

"Sayyed Nasrallah is fine," the source was cited by AFP as saying.

Iran's Tasnim agency also reported that Nasrallah was safe following the strike.

Reuters news agency cited an Iranian official as saying that Tehran was checking Nasrallah's status.

The reports on Nasrallah being the target and his condition following the strike were unconfirmed.