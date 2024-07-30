Middle East updates: IDF says 10 Hezbollah targets hit

07/30/2024 July 30, 2024 IDF says 10 Hezbollah targets hit

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck around 10 Hezbollah targets in seven different areas of southern Lebanon.

The IDF also said it "eliminated" a member of the group in the southern village of Bayt Lif. The military struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility, infrastructure sites, military structures and a launcher in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Border confrontations between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have been occurring almost daily since the Hamas October 7 attacks on southern Israel prompted the ongoing war in Gaza.

Recently, however, fears have grown regarding an escalation of the conflict. This weekend, 12 teenagers and children were killed in a strike on the Israel-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel blamed on Hezbollah. The group denied responsibility, but Israel has vowed a "harsh" response.

Some 1,200 were killed in Israel during the Hamas October 7 attacks, with the militant group taking around 250 hostages back to Gaza. Around 115 hostages are still there, though Israel says a third of them are believed to be dead.

Meanwhile, over 39,300 Palestinians have been killed so far in the fighting, health authorities in the Hamas-run strip say.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are designated as terrorist groups by several countries.