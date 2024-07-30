  1. Skip to content
Middle East updates: IDF says 10 Hezbollah targets hit

July 30, 2024

The Israeli military says it has also killed a member of the militant group. Meanwhile, a UK-based observatory said that Israel attacked two military bases in Syria. Follow DW for more.

Smoke rises from Israeli shelling targeting Kafr Kila, Lebanon, on July 29, 2024.
The Israeli military says it has struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, as tensions rise in the regionImage: Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua/IMAGO
What you need to know

  • The IDF says it has killed a Hezbollah militant and struck 10 targets of the group
  • A UK-based monitor says Israel has struck two military positions in Syria
  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable
July 30, 2024

IDF says 10 Hezbollah targets hit

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck around 10 Hezbollah targets in seven different areas of southern Lebanon.

The IDF also said it "eliminated" a member of the group in the southern village of Bayt Lif. The military struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility, infrastructure sites, military structures and a launcher in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Border confrontations between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have been occurring almost daily since the Hamas October 7 attacks on southern Israel prompted the ongoing war in Gaza.

Recently, however, fears have grown regarding an escalation of the conflict. This weekend, 12 teenagers and children were killed in a strike on the Israel-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel blamed on Hezbollah. The group denied responsibility, but Israel has vowed a "harsh" response.

Some 1,200 were killed in Israel during the Hamas October 7 attacks, with the militant group taking around 250 hostages back to Gaza. Around 115 hostages are still there, though Israel says a third of them are believed to be dead.

Meanwhile, over 39,300 Palestinians have been killed so far in the fighting, health authorities in the Hamas-run strip say.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are designated as terrorist groups by several countries.

July 30, 2024

Monitor says Israel strikes Syria air defense bases

Israel has struck two Syrian military bases in the outskirts of Deraa, a UK-based monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported no casualties in the overnight strikes.

July 30, 2024

US says Israel-Hezbollah confrontation not inevitable

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin does not believe that a confrontation between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was inevitable, though he was still concerned.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Manila, the Philippines, following security talks with Philippine counterparts alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Austin said he wished to see things "resolved in a diplomatic fashion."

"While we've seen a lot of activity on Israel's northern border, we remain concerned about the potential of this escalating into a full-blown fight. And I don't believe that a fight is inevitable," Austin said.

