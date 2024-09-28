Middle East updates: IDF conducts overnight Lebanon strikes

Skip next section Israel’s military says Hezbollah commanders killed in strikes in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had killed the commander of Hezbollah’s missile unit in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, the IDF said that warplanes had killed Muhammad Ali Ismail along with his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail.

The IDF said that other Hezbollah commanders and members of the group "were eliminated."

The IDF said Muhammad Ali Ismail had been responsible for launching rockets toward Israel and had also launched surface-to-surface missiles targeting the central part of the country last Wednesday.

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed or denied Israel's announcement about the commanders.