Middle East updates: Houthis claim Tel Aviv drone attack

07/19/2024 July 19, 2024 Reports: 'Human error' caused interception to fail

Several international news agencies have quoted an unnamed Israeli military spokesperson as saying that the drone that hit Tel Aviv on Friday was "very big" and that a "human error" led to it not being intercepted.

The official reportedly said the drone was detected, but "a human error... caused the interception and defense systems not to be operated."

"A very big drone that can travel long distances" was used in the attack, the official told reporters, adding that Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have claimed responsibility, were "one of the possibilities."

"It was a terror attack that was targeted to kill civilians in Israel," the Israeli official was quoted as saying.

The AP news agency reported, citing the Israeli military, that Israel's assessment of aerial threats has not changed because its adversaries have attempted such strikes for months.