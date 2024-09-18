Middle East updates: Hezbollah to fight after pager blasts

Middle East updates: Hezbollah to fight after pager blastsPublished September 18, 2024last updated September 18, 2024
What you need to know
- US top diplomat Antony Blinken will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in an effort to revive floundering peace talks.
- The UN is set to vote on a resolution calling for an end to Israeli occupation of the West Bank.
- Nine people were killed and thousands injured when pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon.
Here are the headlines from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, September 18:
Hezbollah vows to continue fight against Israel
A day after nine people died and thousands were injured when pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon and in parts of Syria, the militant group has said it will not stop fighting.
The group said Israel, which has not commented on the attack, would receive "its fair punishment" for the incident and that they "will continue" the fight for Gaza.
Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company initially thought to have made the devices, said the Hungary-based firm BAC, which has a license to use the Gold Apollo brand and design, had actually manufactured the pagers.
"According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC," the statement read.
Experts have said that the explosive material was likely put into the pagers prior to delivery in what would have been a highly sophisticated supply chain infiltration operation.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced he will give a major speech on Thursday to address the "latest developments."
Blinken arrives in Cairo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Cairo for his 10th trip to the Middle East since the beginning of the war in Gaza.
He will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, but his mission to promote a cease-fire is likely to be complicated by an attack on Hezbollah members in Lebanon a day earlier.
"He'll be meeting with Egyptian officials about a number of things, but squarely on the agenda is how we get a proposal that we think would secure agreement from both parties," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Miller said the US was "not involved" in the attack and "not aware of this incident in advance."
Israel has yet to comment on the pager explosions.
Repeated attempts at peace talks have been hampered by both Israeli and Hamas leaders' refusal to budge on key issues.
UN to vote on occupation resolution
The United Nations General Assembly is set to adopt a Palestinian-drafted resolution calling for an end to Israel's "unlawful presence" in the occupied West Bank within the next 12 months.
Since 1967, the Israeli occupation of the West Bank has been considered illegal under international law, including by Israel's allies. In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israeli settlements there illegal.
The move at the UN General Assembly comes ahead of a major gathering of world leaders at the UN, including scheduled addresses by both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on September 26.
Pager explosions kill nine in Lebanon
At least nine people, including a child, were killed in Lebanon when pagers belonging to the Hezbollah militant group exploded across the country.
"About 2,750 people were injured... more than 200 of them critically," Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said.
More than a dozen people were also wounded in Syria, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as a "dangerous and deliberate Israeli escalation."
Israel has not commented on the incident.
es/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)