Middle East updates: Hezbollah to fight after pager blasts

09/18/2024 September 18, 2024 Hezbollah vows to continue fight against Israel

A day after nine people died and thousands were injured when pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon and in parts of Syria, the militant group has said it will not stop fighting.

The group said Israel, which has not commented on the attack, would receive "its fair punishment" for the incident and that they "will continue" the fight for Gaza.

Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company initially thought to have made the devices, said the Hungary-based firm BAC, which has a license to use the Gold Apollo brand and design, had actually manufactured the pagers.

"According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC," the statement read.

Experts have said that the explosive material was likely put into the pagers prior to delivery in what would have been a highly sophisticated supply chain infiltration operation.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced he will give a major speech on Thursday to address the "latest developments."