Middle East updates: Hezbollah to fight after pager blasts

September 18, 2024 Exploding Gold Apollo pagers made in Budapest, company says

Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company initially thought to have made the devices, said the Hungary-based firm BAC, which has a license to use the Gold Apollo brand and design, had actually manufactured the pagers.

"According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC," the statement read.

Experts have said that the explosive material was likely put into the pagers prior to delivery in what would have been a highly sophisticated supply chain infiltration operation.