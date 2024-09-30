Middle East updates: Hezbollah says group will fight on

09/30/2024 September 30, 2024 Hezbollah deputy leader vows to fight on

Hezbollah's deputy secretary-general and now acting leader, Naim Kassem, said in televised remarks that the group would soon elect a new head following the death of leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Blaming Israel for a recent spate of attacks on Hezbollah leadership, he maintained that the violence had done little to dent the organization's power structure.

"Israel was not able to affect our [military] capabilities," Kassem said. "There are deputy commanders and there are replacements in case a commander is wounded in any post."

Hezbollah's longtime leader Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

In his first speech since the killing, Kassem said the militant group was continuing its operations as usual and would be prepared if Israel decides to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon.

"We know the battle could be long, and we are ready for any possibility. If Israel decides to launch a ground invasion, we are ready for a ground engagement," Kassem said.