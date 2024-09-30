Middle East updates: Hezbollah says group will fight on

09/30/2024 September 30, 2024 Death toll in Ain al-Delb rises to 45

Lebanese officials have said at least 45 people died in a town near the southern city of Sidon following an Israeli strike there on Sunday.

In a statement, the Health Ministry in Beirut said: "45 dead and 70 wounded in an updated toll for the Israeli enemy attack on Ain al-Delb," following a building collapse.

The ministry said a total of 105 people were killed in strikes on Sunday, which also targeted the northern province of Baalbek Hermel and Beirut itself.

The Lebanese government said it expected the death toll to rise, as several residential buildings had been hit.