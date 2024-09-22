Middle East updates: Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel

Skip next section Hezbollah rockets land further into Israel than before — reports

Over 100 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel early Sunday, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems, the Israeli military said.

Some of the rockets landed near the northern city of Haifa where at least three people were wounded and cars and buildings were damaged, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Several buildings were struck, including a house near the Israeli city of Haifa, according to Reuters.

Rescue teams treated wounded but there were no reports of deaths. Residents had been instructed to stay near bomb shelters and safe rooms.

Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli Ramat David Airbase with successive barrages of missiles, in the deepest strikes it has claimed since hostilities began.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later added that fighter jets continued to strike "dozens of Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers and military structures in dozens of areas in southern Lebanon" on Sunday.

The IDF on Saturday struck some 290 sites in Lebanon — one of the most intense since the October 7 attacks.

